Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 102,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $128,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.