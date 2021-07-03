CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

CHKGF stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

