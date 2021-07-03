City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Compass Point upped their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,613. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. Analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.