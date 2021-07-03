City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

City has increased its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $75.07 on Friday. City has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that City will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

