Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Kaman worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $18,761,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Kaman by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

