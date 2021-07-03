Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1,062.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

