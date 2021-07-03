Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 140.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CBU opened at $74.92 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

