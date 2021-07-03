Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 37.70 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. The company has a market capitalization of £108.84 million and a P/E ratio of -75.40. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.85 ($0.65).

In related news, insider Mark Blandford bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

