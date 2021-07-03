Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target to $51.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE MDP opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.35. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,189,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 727,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 377,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meredith by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.