Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.23. Cineplex shares last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 643,214 shares traded.

CGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.93.

The stock has a market cap of C$963.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.49.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

