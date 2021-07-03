Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7,424.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $25,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

