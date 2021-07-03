CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

AIG opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

