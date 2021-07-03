CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.03 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

