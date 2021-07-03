CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 126,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

