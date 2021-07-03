CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,841,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 779,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

