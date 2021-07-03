CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 21,999 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,104,253 shares of company stock worth $300,837,892 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

