Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $14.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

PPRQF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

