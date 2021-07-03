China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Trading 1.3% Higher

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.