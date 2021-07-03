Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $149.91 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

