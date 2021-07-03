CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEVA. Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00, a PEG ratio of 158.77 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CEVA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.