Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.21.

NYSE CDAY opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,006,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

