Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up approximately 3.1% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.