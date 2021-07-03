Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $98.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

CDAY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. 320,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.43. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

