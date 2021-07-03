Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $98.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.85.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CDAY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. 320,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.43. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
