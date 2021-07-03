Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

