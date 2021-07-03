Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

CPF stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.35. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.