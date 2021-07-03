CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Lowered by LFL Advisers LLC

LFL Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,966 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 22.7% of LFL Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LFL Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of CDW worth $46,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $205,404,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 409,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

