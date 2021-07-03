Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.