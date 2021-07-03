Cash Tech (CATE) Hits One Day Volume of $15,133.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cash Tech has a market cap of $138,446.29 and approximately $15,133.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.00753329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

