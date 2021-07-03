Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.30. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 176,063 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

