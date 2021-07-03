CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 5.9%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.16. 29,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,096,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 2.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

