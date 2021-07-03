CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells $2,024,000.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 528,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,248. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

