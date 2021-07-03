CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Store-expansion initiatives and high-quality product offerings are likely to boost CarMax’s prospects. The company’s omni-channel offerings to improve customer shopping experience are likely to bolster revenues. Ship-to-home next day, curb-side pick-up option, buy online, pick-up in stores and commercial customer ordering are picking pace, driving traffic to the company’s online site. Increasing sales of used vehicles remain a bright spot for the firm. The acquisition of Edmunds, completed on Jun 1, 2021, will further solidify CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. the company’s long-term target of achieving $33 billion in revenue and selling 2 million units annually combined through its retail and wholesale channels by FY’26 augurs well. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as a solid bet now.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of KMX opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

