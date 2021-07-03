CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 352.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of CarGurus worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,804.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,053 shares of company stock worth $10,620,929 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.44 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

