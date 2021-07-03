Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $49.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Capri by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Capri by 2,695.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. 1,192,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

