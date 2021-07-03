Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $272,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RPT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

