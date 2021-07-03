Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $655,000 in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

