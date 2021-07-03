Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $761,000 Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,127 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

