Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $399,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,938 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

