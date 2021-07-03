Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,034,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after buying an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 382,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.