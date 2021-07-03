Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 14,453 Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

