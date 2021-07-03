Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 6,919 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TALO opened at $16.09 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

