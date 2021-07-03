Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

CTLP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 166,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 2.16. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

