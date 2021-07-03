Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Canopy Growth worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

