Canaccord Genuity Trims Lamprell (LON:LAM) Target Price to GBX 75

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON LAM opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lamprell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.46 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.46 ($1.16).

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

