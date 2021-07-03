Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. 11,431,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,695,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

