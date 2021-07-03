Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $57.17 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,550,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,173,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.26% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,021,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,549,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FMS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
