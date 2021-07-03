Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $57.17 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,550,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,173,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.26% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,021,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,549,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

