Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. 1,034,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.