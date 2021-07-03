Cambiar Investors LLC Has $42.62 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

