Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,200,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

