Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 88,843 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88,843 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $60,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. 5,437,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

